Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $5.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings of $5.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.50. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $20.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $24.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.45 to $30.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.48. 9,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,707. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $528.52.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.