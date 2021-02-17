Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.36. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -258.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $9,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NuVasive by 168.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NuVasive by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,566 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

