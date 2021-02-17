Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.04 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. NN posted sales of $198.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $574.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NNBR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 169,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NN by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

