Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

NYSE:MAN opened at $93.78 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

