Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.46 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

