Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $227,054. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Associated Banc by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 102,415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Associated Banc has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

