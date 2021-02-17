YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $3.68 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.