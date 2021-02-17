Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $362,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

