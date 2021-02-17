Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $326,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.