Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $349,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $195.43 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

