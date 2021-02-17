Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $317,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.