Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $310,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,771,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,226,395. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

