Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 14,597 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,731,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,467 shares in the company, valued at $903,974.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.