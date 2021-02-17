Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading 28.2% Higher

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) traded up 28.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.54. 10,244,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,591,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The firm has a market cap of $638.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Xunlei alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xunlei by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Xunlei by 63.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 317,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.