Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.08.

NYSE:WH opened at $60.70 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

