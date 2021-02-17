WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

