Wrapped Origin Axie Trading Up 17% This Week (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can now be purchased for about $1,638.91 or 0.03286241 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market cap of $372,031.80 and $10,096.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00259146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00083223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00419155 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182993 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com

