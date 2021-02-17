Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.40 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $50,755.42 or 0.99975850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and $195.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00106500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 126,082 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

