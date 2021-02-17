Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.30

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Woolworths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

