Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 72.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $279.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

