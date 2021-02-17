WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.36. Approximately 55,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 55,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. CWM LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

