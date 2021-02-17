WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DXGE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

