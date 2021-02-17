Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.94

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.94 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 38,054 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £19.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.06.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

