Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $318.00

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 314.66 ($4.11), with a volume of 93469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £388.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.98.

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

