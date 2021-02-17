WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $10.89. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 85,403 shares trading hands.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.
