William Blair Comments on Talend S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talend in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Talend’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,907 shares of company stock valued at $748,450. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Talend by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hillman Co. increased its position in Talend by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Talend by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

