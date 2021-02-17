Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,169,035 shares traded.

In related news, insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

About Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc intends to invest in businesses in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

