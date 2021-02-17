WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 6.4% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.56. 421,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 333,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get WidePoint alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.79 million.

In related news, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $64,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 40.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WidePoint during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WidePoint during the third quarter worth about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.