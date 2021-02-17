Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$5.18. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) shares last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 1,765,163 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

