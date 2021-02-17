Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,706,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 9,657,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.2 days.

SPGYF stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

