Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report sales of $319.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.03 million and the lowest is $291.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

