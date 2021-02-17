Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report sales of $319.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.03 million and the lowest is $291.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.