Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $17.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

WES stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

