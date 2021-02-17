Western Financial Corporation Invests $1.04 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 341.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

