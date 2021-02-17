Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

MTT stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

