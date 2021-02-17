Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 893,012 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

