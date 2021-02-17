Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.39

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1,714 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.