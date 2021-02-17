Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

