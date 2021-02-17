West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE WFG opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

