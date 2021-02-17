Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039,930 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $618,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,541,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

