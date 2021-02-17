WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

