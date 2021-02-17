WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $115,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

