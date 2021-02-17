WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $327.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.70 and a 200-day moving average of $241.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.