Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Watsco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Watsco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Watsco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

