Washington Trust Bank Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $7.95 on Wednesday, reaching $481.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $494.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

