Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,661 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. 27,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

