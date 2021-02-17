Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,470 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $192,228,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.64. 12,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

