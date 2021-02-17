Washington Trust Bank Purchases 8,781 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.69. 9,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,985. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

