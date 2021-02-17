Washington Trust Bank Has $8.07 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $312.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

