Washington Trust Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,966.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

