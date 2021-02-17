W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

